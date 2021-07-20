Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.71

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.71 and last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 13339 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROOT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Root to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. lowered their target price on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Root from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of -1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.82.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $1,345,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 287,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canal Insurance CO bought a new stake in shares of Root during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Root during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Root during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Root by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Root during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

