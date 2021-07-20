Ronald S. Gill Sells 2,075 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,141,250.00.

EVOP opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.75. EVO Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

EVOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. 57.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

