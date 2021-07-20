Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Romeo Power Inc. is an energy technology company focused on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. Romeo Power Inc., formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES, CA. “

RMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Williams Financial Group cut shares of Romeo Power from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Romeo Power from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.68.

Shares of RMO stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.70 million, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.96. Romeo Power has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $38.90.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Romeo Power will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Romeo Power news, major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of Romeo Power stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $15,849,015.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,972,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,905,881.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Romeo Power in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Romeo Power in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Romeo Power in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Romeo Power in the 1st quarter valued at $1,511,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Romeo Power by 4,231.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 88,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

About Romeo Power

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America.

