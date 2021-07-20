Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Rollins were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROL. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 338.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. TheStreet raised Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

