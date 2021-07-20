Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.38 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

