Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Short Interest Update

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decrease of 55.4% from the June 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after buying an additional 27,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 993.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after buying an additional 133,818 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,807,012 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $206,586,000 after buying an additional 241,415 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,446,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,678,000 after buying an additional 878,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCI traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $52.69. The stock had a trading volume of 443,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,541. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.10. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $37.84 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3981 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 30.31%.

Several research firms have commented on RCI. Desjardins upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

