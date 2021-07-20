Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Mathes Company Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 31,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MYN traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $14.37. The stock had a trading volume of 75,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,425. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $14.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

