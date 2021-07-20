Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,437,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,147 shares during the quarter. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust makes up about 1.4% of Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned about 3.05% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $22,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $3,951,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.43. The stock had a trading volume of 102,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,958. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly acquired 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $59,817.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at $29,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.