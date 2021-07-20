Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Buys 485,334 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 79.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,095,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 485,334 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $14,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQI. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 829,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after acquiring an additional 72,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 41,184 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 36,289 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 412,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 29,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 17,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,348. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $13.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0509 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

