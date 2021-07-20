RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at National Bankshares

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

REI.UN has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$22.29.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$22.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.79. The stock has a market cap of C$7.01 billion and a PE ratio of -114.90. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$13.64 and a 12-month high of C$23.13.

In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Jonathan Gitlin acquired 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.90 per share, with a total value of C$49,932.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$682,929.60.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

