RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Plans $0.76 Dividend

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.7624 per share on Monday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

RIOCF stock opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $19.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.78.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RIOCF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $20.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.79.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

