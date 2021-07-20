Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RIO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

NYSE:RIO traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.39. 206,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,451. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.08. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,330,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,034 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 84.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,392 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,124,000. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

