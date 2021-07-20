Richardson Electronics (RELL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:RELL opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. Richardson Electronics has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $101.17 million, a PE ratio of -63.83 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

In other news, Director Robert H. Kluge acquired 5,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.