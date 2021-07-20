Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Short Interest Update

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rheinmetall currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Rheinmetall stock opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.20.

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $1.0075 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

