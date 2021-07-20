RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RF INDUSTRIES LTD. is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of coaxial connectors used in radio communications applications as well as in computers, test instruments, PC LANS and antenna devices. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on RF Industries from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

RFIL opened at $8.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55. The company has a market cap of $86.01 million, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.11. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $8.75.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.48. RF Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. Equities research analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 53,818 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $397,176.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,184.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 8,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $70,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,567 shares in the company, valued at $428,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RFIL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RF Industries by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 28,307 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RF Industries by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 28,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RF Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in RF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in RF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

