Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Holdings Raised by Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,325 shares during the quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $155,505.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $344,070.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE REXR traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.29. 19,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,714. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $59.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REXR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Capital One Financial upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.