Reviewing F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) & Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN)

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) and Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares F5 Networks and Ezenia!’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F5 Networks $2.35 billion 4.74 $307.44 million $6.66 28.04 Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

F5 Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Ezenia!.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for F5 Networks and Ezenia!, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F5 Networks 1 2 10 0 2.69 Ezenia! 0 0 0 0 N/A

F5 Networks presently has a consensus target price of $207.14, indicating a potential upside of 11.22%. Given F5 Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe F5 Networks is more favorable than Ezenia!.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.6% of F5 Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of F5 Networks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of Ezenia! shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

F5 Networks has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ezenia! has a beta of 3.77, meaning that its stock price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares F5 Networks and Ezenia!’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F5 Networks 11.28% 18.60% 8.76% Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A

Summary

F5 Networks beats Ezenia! on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc. provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud. It offers application delivery controller (ADC) products, including BIG-IP appliances and VIPRION chassis and related software modules and software-only Virtual Editions; Local Traffic Manager and DNS Services; Advanced Firewall Manager and Policy Enforcement Manager that leverage the unique performance characteristics of its hardware and software architecture; Application Security Manager and Access Policy Manager; NGINX Plus and NGINX Controller; Shape Defense and Enterprise Defense; Secure Web Gateway, and Silverline DDoS and Application security offerings; and online fraud and abuse prevention solutions. The company also provides a range of professional services, including consulting, training, installation, maintenance, and other technical support services. F5 Networks, Inc. sells its products to large enterprise businesses, public sector institutions, governments, and service providers through distributors, value-added resellers, managed service providers, and systems integrators in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. F5 Networks, Inc. has partnerships with public cloud providers, such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Ezenia! Company Profile

Ezenia!, Inc. engages in providing real time communication, conferencing, and collaboration solutions to corporate, government and commercial networks. Its products allow individuals and groups to interact and share information in a natural, spontaneous way through voice-to-voice, face-to-face, mouse-to-mouse, or keyboard-to-keyboard flexibly, securely and in real time. The firm InfoWorkSpace software product enables voice communication, secure messaging, white boarding and virtual workspaces including local area networks and wide area networks and its MxM Secure software product enables real-time secure messaging and information sharing for both the commercial and federal markets. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

