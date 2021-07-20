Reviewing Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) and AG&E (OTCMKTS:AGNUQ)

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) and AG&E (OTCMKTS:AGNUQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Airgain alerts:

This table compares Airgain and AG&E’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airgain $48.50 million 3.82 -$3.28 million ($0.34) -51.74 AG&E N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AG&E has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Airgain.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Airgain and AG&E, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airgain 0 1 3 0 2.75 AG&E 0 0 0 0 N/A

Airgain currently has a consensus price target of $27.75, indicating a potential upside of 57.76%. Given Airgain’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Airgain is more favorable than AG&E.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.1% of Airgain shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Airgain shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of AG&E shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Airgain and AG&E’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airgain -3.37% -5.21% -4.37% AG&E N/A N/A N/A

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand. It provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking in a range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About AG&E

AG&E Holdings Inc. is a global distributor and manufacturer of liquid crystal display (LCD) video monitors and other related parts. It distributes products for gaming machine manufacturers, casinos, coin-operated video game manufacturers, and other display integrators markets. AG&E Holdings Inc., formerly known as Wells-Gardner Electronics Corporation, is headquartered in McCook, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.