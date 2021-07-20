Revere Bank (LON:REVB) Insider Jeremy J. Leighton Schwartz Acquires 2,000 Shares

Revere Bank (LON:REVB) insider Jeremy J. Leighton Schwartz purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 155 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £3,100 ($4,050.17).

Shares of Revere Bank stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 152.50 ($1.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,985 shares. Revere Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 148.50 ($1.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 168 ($2.19).

Get Revere Bank alerts:

Revere Bank Company Profile

Revere Bank engages in the provision of business and personal banking services. It utilizes cutting-edge technology and delivery systems. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Revere Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revere Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.