Revere Bank (LON:REVB) Insider Jeremy J. Leighton Schwartz Acquires 2,000 Shares

Revere Bank (LON:REVB) insider Jeremy J. Leighton Schwartz purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 155 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £3,100 ($4,050.17).
Shares of Revere Bank stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 152.50 ($1.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,985 shares. Revere Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 148.50 ($1.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 168 ($2.19).
Revere Bank Company Profile
Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Revere Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revere Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.