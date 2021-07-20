Restart Energy MWAT Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $49,175.00 (MWAT)

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Restart Energy MWAT has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Restart Energy MWAT coin can now be purchased for $0.0333 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. Restart Energy MWAT has a market capitalization of $16.63 million and approximately $49,175.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Restart Energy MWAT Coin Profile

Restart Energy MWAT (CRYPTO:MWAT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Restart Energy MWAT’s official website is restartenergy.io . Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Restart Energy Democracy Platform or RED Platform is a blockchain-based decentralized energy trading platform that makes it possible for energy consumers and producers to Send and Receive Energy Worldwide. The RED MegaWatt (MWAT) Tokens are ERC20 utility tokens that give access to the RED Platform Software and to the RED Franchise. “

Buying and Selling Restart Energy MWAT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Restart Energy MWAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Restart Energy MWAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

