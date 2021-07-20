Response Genetics, Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Response Genetics, Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RGDXQ opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Response Genetics has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Response Genetics

Response Genetics, Inc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, markets, and sells pharmacogenomic tests for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers tests for measuring predictive factors for therapy response in tumor tissue samples.

