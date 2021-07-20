Response Genetics, Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Response Genetics, Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
RGDXQ opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Response Genetics has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Response Genetics
