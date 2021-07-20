Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Zacks Investment Research downgraded Replimune Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of REPL traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,167. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 33.25 and a current ratio of 33.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.61.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 878,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,940,106.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Coffin sold 7,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $312,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,921. Company insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,118,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,647,000 after purchasing an additional 124,813 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,078,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,917,000 after purchasing an additional 452,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,217,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,655,000 after purchasing an additional 41,327 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,401,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,766,000 after purchasing an additional 191,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,506,000 after purchasing an additional 88,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

