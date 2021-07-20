Renasant Bank Makes New $209,000 Investment in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Renasant Bank acquired a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,859,000 after buying an additional 673,248 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Comerica by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Comerica by 1,863.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 63,434 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Comerica by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $63.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $34.46 and a one year high of $79.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. Citigroup started coverage on Comerica in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

