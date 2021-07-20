Renasant Bank Has $306,000 Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Renasant Bank cut its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in BCE were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in BCE by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,753,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,872,000 after buying an additional 1,010,198 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in BCE by 0.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,649,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,236,000 after acquiring an additional 26,403 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 5.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,053,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,187,000 after purchasing an additional 348,366 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,522,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,297,000 after acquiring an additional 228,829 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BCE by 373.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,037,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,856 shares during the period. 43.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BCE opened at $48.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.44. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.7072 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.89%.

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.15.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

