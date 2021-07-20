Renasant Bank Cuts Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Renasant Bank lessened its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Chemed were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $79,154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Chemed by 28.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,871,000 after buying an additional 71,077 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter worth about $29,753,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 101,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,444,000 after purchasing an additional 61,052 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,876,000 after purchasing an additional 53,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE opened at $467.46 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $417.41 and a 52 week high of $560.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $483.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.48.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total value of $388,937.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,294.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $1,492,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,688 shares in the company, valued at $65,529,265.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,627,366 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

