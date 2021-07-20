Renasant Bank Buys Shares of 2,423 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Renasant Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,423 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $115.32 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.63 and a fifty-two week high of $120.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.20. The company has a market capitalization of $135.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.