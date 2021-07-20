RenaissanceRe (RNR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect RenaissanceRe to post earnings of $4.62 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect RenaissanceRe to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RNR opened at $147.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $142.61 and a twelve month high of $191.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. reduced their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

