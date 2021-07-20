Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 152,440 Shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) by 39.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 540,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,440 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Resonant were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RESN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resonant by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 453,198 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Resonant during the first quarter worth $716,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Resonant by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 407,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 153,959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resonant by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 145,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Resonant by 575.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 107,393 shares in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

RESN opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $162.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.19. Resonant Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative net margin of 906.70% and a negative return on equity of 129.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Resonant Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

