Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Peoples Financial Services were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 308.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 28.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 76.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFIS opened at $42.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a one year low of $31.75 and a one year high of $47.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.31.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $24.29 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

In other news, Director Sandra Bodnyk purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.16 per share, for a total transaction of $42,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,640. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

