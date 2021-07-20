Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the June 15th total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 17.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,125.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Rekor Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,653,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $548,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rekor Systems in the first quarter valued at $365,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the first quarter valued at about $2,199,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 80.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after buying an additional 321,066 shares during the last quarter. 29.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REKR. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

REKR opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. Rekor Systems has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $25.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.37.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 133.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.22%. The company had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rekor Systems will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

