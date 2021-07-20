Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 21,333 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 21,333 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 2.1% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Stryker were worth $20,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 277,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,323,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $7.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.67. 24,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,059. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.89. The stock has a market cap of $96.70 billion, a PE ratio of 67.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $185.20 and a twelve month high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.00.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

