Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RF. Citigroup began coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Friday. They set a hold rating and a $19.29 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.31.

Regions Financial stock opened at $18.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

In other Regions Financial news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Regions Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 58,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

