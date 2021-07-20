Redd Hits One Day Volume of $498,877.00 (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,786.17 or 1.00011951 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031750 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005691 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00049431 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000737 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003347 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008460 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

