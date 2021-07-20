Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) and OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Critical Comparison

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) and Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for OBIC Co.,Ltd. and Recruiter.com Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OBIC Co.,Ltd. 0 1 1 0 2.50 Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares OBIC Co.,Ltd. and Recruiter.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OBIC Co.,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A Recruiter.com Group -222.11% N/A -203.57%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OBIC Co.,Ltd. and Recruiter.com Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OBIC Co.,Ltd. $791.15 million 26.31 $357.21 million $4.00 52.25 Recruiter.com Group $8.50 million 2.21 -$17.04 million N/A N/A

OBIC Co.,Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Recruiter.com Group.

Volatility & Risk

OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -1.45, meaning that its share price is 245% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OBIC Co.,Ltd. beats Recruiter.com Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd.

OBIC Co.,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses. The company also provides system support services, including system operation support and maintenance, and hardware maintenance. In addition, it offers office automation services, such as sale of package software, and peripheral equipment and supplies, as well as processing of printed materials. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. engages in the operation of on-demand recruiting platform. Its solutions include professional hiring, recruiters on demand, recruiters training program, and healthcare recruiting. The company was founded by Michael Jay Solomon, Ashley Saddul, and Miles Jennings on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

