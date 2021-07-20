Raymond James Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Ovintiv (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$44.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.27% from the company’s current price.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on Ovintiv from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CSFB increased their target price on Ovintiv from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on Ovintiv to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Ovintiv to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.50.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

TSE:OVV traded up C$0.70 on Tuesday, hitting C$32.29. 381,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,598. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.43 billion and a PE ratio of -1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$35.51. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of C$9.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.98.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.