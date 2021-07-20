Raymond James Analysts Give Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) a $220.06 Price Target

Raymond James set a $220.06 price target on Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COUP. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $292.50.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $221.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $211.26 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of -59.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. On average, analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $295,109.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,049.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total transaction of $249,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,436.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $28,976,058 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,279 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at $456,732,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,656,000 after purchasing an additional 460,168 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,394,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at $235,140,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.