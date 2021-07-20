Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Gap Up to $16.32

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.32, but opened at $16.84. Radius Health shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 204 shares.

RDUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.87.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Radius Health by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Radius Health by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Radius Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

