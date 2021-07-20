RA Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,694,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,063,000. Seres Therapeutics accounts for 1.1% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCRB traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $20.57. 29,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. Equities analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCRB shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

