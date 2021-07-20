RA Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 350,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,992,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KALV. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $46,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KALV traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $21.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,999. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.71. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KALV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

In related news, SVP Andreas Maetzel sold 11,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $284,128.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,128.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 8,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $268,436.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,175,561 shares of company stock worth $24,293,382 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV).

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.