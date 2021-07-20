RA Capital Management L.P. Has $18.16 Million Stock Position in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

RA Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,731,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787,828 shares during the quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. owned 9.98% of scPharmaceuticals worth $18,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 1,531.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 609,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 329,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 226.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 32,639 shares during the last quarter. 62.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

scPharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.31. 1,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,748. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.85. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

