RA Capital Management L.P. Has $103.14 Million Stock Position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

RA Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,283,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,655 shares during the period. Zogenix makes up 1.6% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. RA Capital Management L.P. owned 9.47% of Zogenix worth $103,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,922,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,097,000 after purchasing an additional 248,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,746,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,136,000 after purchasing an additional 578,391 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,712,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,955,000 after purchasing an additional 697,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,406,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,972,000 after purchasing an additional 543,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,781,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,769,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter.

In other Zogenix news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $285,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZGNX traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $16.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,184. The stock has a market cap of $937.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. Zogenix’s revenue for the quarter was up 995.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZGNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James set a $17.67 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

