Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF)’s share price dropped 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.15 to C$1.80 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Questor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.49.

Questor Technology, Inc is a clean energy technology company that helps its clients meet their emission reduction targets. The firm manufactures and services waste gas incinerator systems, provides combustion and burner-related oilfield services as well as power generation systems. Its proprietary incinerator technology is utilized worldwide in the management of methane, hydrogen sulphide gas, volatile organic hydrocarbons, hazardous air pollutants and BTEX gases ensuring sustainable development, community acceptance and regulatory compliance.

