Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

QUTIF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Questor Technology from C$2.15 to C$1.80 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Questor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

QUTIF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.37. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.49. Questor Technology has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.78.

Questor Technology, Inc is a clean energy technology company that helps its clients meet their emission reduction targets. The firm manufactures and services waste gas incinerator systems, provides combustion and burner-related oilfield services as well as power generation systems. Its proprietary incinerator technology is utilized worldwide in the management of methane, hydrogen sulphide gas, volatile organic hydrocarbons, hazardous air pollutants and BTEX gases ensuring sustainable development, community acceptance and regulatory compliance.

