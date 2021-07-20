Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Short Interest Update

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the June 15th total of 56,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 130,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QRHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Quest Resource from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

NASDAQ QRHC opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $123.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62. Quest Resource has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $7.72.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.07 million. Quest Resource had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Resource will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 32,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $143,978.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Quest Resource by 89.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 12,538 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Resource in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Resource in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Quest Resource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Quest Resource by 10.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 38,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.