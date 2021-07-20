Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.020-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.82 million.Qualtrics International also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.030-$-0.010 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XM shares. Bank of America upgraded Qualtrics International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Qualtrics International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Qualtrics International from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.78.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

XM traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $37.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,659,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,877. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion and a PE ratio of -62.50. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver acquired 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $3,651,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $886,751.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.