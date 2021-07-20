Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $224,000 Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,988,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,877,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,009 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter worth $6,652,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 12,656.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 430,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 427,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 48.3% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,014,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 330,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

OR stock opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 68.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.36 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.0413 dividend. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

