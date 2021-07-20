Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $204,000 Investment in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.05% of Old Second Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.44. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $14.45.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

