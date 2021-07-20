Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $169,000 Investment in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMLS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter worth about $374,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

CMLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of CMLS opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. Cumulus Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $201.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cumulus Media Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.