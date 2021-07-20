Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $201,000 in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,678 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,407,000 after purchasing an additional 484,123 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,741,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,220,000 after purchasing an additional 172,525 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,979,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 34.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,927,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,372,000 after purchasing an additional 491,612 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,870,000 after acquiring an additional 109,295 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PB shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.63.

NYSE PB opened at $67.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.46 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

