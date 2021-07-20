Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $183,000 in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 552.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of TV opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.0881 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -114.29%.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

